Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

British nationals advised against non-essential travel to Slovakia

Anyone returning to the UK from Slovakia as of September 26 must self-isolate upon their return.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises British nationals against all non-essential travel to Slovakia, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

This does not mean those already travelling in Slovakia must cut their visit short. However, anyone returning to the UK from Slovakia after 4:00 on September 26 must complete a passenger locator form and self-isolate upon their return.

The FCDO's travel advice is frequently updated depending on the current epidemiological situation so British nationals should regularly check the travel guidance section on their website.

24. Sep 2020 at 20:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

