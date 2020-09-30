Tourists in the High Tatras mainly throw away plastic bottles and paper tissues

People from the initiative #niesomprasa (I'm Not a Pig) cleaned a route.

Founders of the initiative #niesomprasa (I'm Not a Pig) cleaned a route leading to Zelené Pleso (Green Glacier Lake) in the High Tatras, possible to discover with our Tatras travel guide.

Among the trash they mostly found plastic bottles and paper tissues, as well as an iron bar.

“We found various pieces trash but mostly paper tissues,” said Michaela Grendelová of the initiative, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “People think that they decompose fast, but that is not true, it takes almost a year,” she said.

The #niesomprasa campaign was launched in the summer months when Slovaks were spending more time on holiday in Slovakia, Grendelová said.

On social media in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the initiative reached almost 2.4 million users. They have more than 3,000 shares and more than 500,000 people watched promotional videos. The initiative should continue next year.

Clean mountains

The cleaning of the mountain area continued to the last Saturday in September. 244 people participated in the Čisté Hory (Clean Mountains) even in Tatra National Park (TANAP) and Pieniny National Park (PIENAP).

They collected 78.5 kilograms of waste. Mostly food packages, plastic and glass bottles, paper tissues and cigarette butts ended up in trash bags. The novelty of this season are masks, not among collected trash in previous seasons.

The interest of participants was decreased by the weather, as it was constantly raining.

“To compare to last year, when volunteers succeeded in collecting almost 900 kilograms of waste, it is a low number, but we are happy that despite the extremely bad weather, there were enough people who didn't miss the event,” said Igor Stavný from the State Forests of TANAP, coordinator of the event, which marked its 42nd year, as quoted by TASR.

The event is organised in cooperation with the Administration of TANAP and Administration of PIENAP.

30. Sep 2020