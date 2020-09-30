Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tourists in the High Tatras mainly throw away plastic bottles and paper tissues

People from the initiative #niesomprasa (I'm Not a Pig) cleaned a route.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Pixabay)
Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

Founders of the initiative #niesomprasa (I'm Not a Pig) cleaned a route leading to Zelené Pleso (Green Glacier Lake) in the High Tatras, possible to discover with our Tatras travel guide.

Among the trash they mostly found plastic bottles and paper tissues, as well as an iron bar.

“We found various pieces trash but mostly paper tissues,” said Michaela Grendelová of the initiative, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “People think that they decompose fast, but that is not true, it takes almost a year,” she said.

The #niesomprasa campaign was launched in the summer months when Slovaks were spending more time on holiday in Slovakia, Grendelová said.

On social media in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the initiative reached almost 2.4 million users. They have more than 3,000 shares and more than 500,000 people watched promotional videos. The initiative should continue next year.

Clean mountains

The cleaning of the mountain area continued to the last Saturday in September. 244 people participated in the Čisté Hory (Clean Mountains) even in Tatra National Park (TANAP) and Pieniny National Park (PIENAP).

They collected 78.5 kilograms of waste. Mostly food packages, plastic and glass bottles, paper tissues and cigarette butts ended up in trash bags. The novelty of this season are masks, not among collected trash in previous seasons.

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia Read more 

The interest of participants was decreased by the weather, as it was constantly raining.

“To compare to last year, when volunteers succeeded in collecting almost 900 kilograms of waste, it is a low number, but we are happy that despite the extremely bad weather, there were enough people who didn't miss the event,” said Igor Stavný from the State Forests of TANAP, coordinator of the event, which marked its 42nd year, as quoted by TASR.

The event is organised in cooperation with the Administration of TANAP and Administration of PIENAP.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras (Source: Peter Dolinský)

30. Sep 2020 at 11:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Parliament postpones vote on proposed abortions rules

Several MPs, both coalition and opposition, obstructed the vote.

SaS MPs Marián Viskupič and Jana Bittó Cigániková took out their cards to prevent voting.

Completion of two big projects will reduce traffic congestion in Bratislava

Reconstruction of the boulevard at Nivy and the tram track to Karlova Ves are almost complete.

The brand new bus station Nové Nivy and the boulevard Mlynské Nivy.

New digest: Less red tape for entrepreneurs, bishops disagree with proposed stop to mass

Your overview of news from Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The central crisis staff proposes the cancellation of mass events, including masses, from October 1.

People in 48 towns will vote for mayors and councillors this Saturday

Those in obligatory isolation due to COVID-19 will not be able to vote in the complementary election.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)