PM Matovič continues to test negative

The PM steps in as coronavirus numbers steeply rise. It has been a steady week for Slovakia's foreign policy.

Coronavirus at its worst so far

If Slovaks have been looking across the Czech border with great concerns and perhaps even a large dose of disbelief, the past week has brought those concerns back home - quite literally.

28. Sep 2020 at 10:55 | Michaela Terenzani