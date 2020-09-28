Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

PM Matovič continues to test negative

The PM steps in as coronavirus numbers steeply rise. It has been a steady week for Slovakia's foreign policy.

PM Igor Matovič PM Igor Matovič (Source: SITA)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Coronavirus at its worst so far

If Slovaks have been looking across the Czech border with great concerns and perhaps even a large dose of disbelief, the past week has brought those concerns back home - quite literally.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Sep 2020 at 10:55  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The prime minister is losing trust, even among his voters

The reasons might be his performance during the coronavirus crisis, a sociologist opines.

PM Matovič announced new rules for weddings on September 16.

Prešov wants to be the capital culture. What's its vision?

First Deputy Mayor of Prešov Vladimír Feľbaba explains the vision and the passion behind Prešov's quest to become The European Capital of Culture in 2026 and what it would mean for the city.

Centre of Prešov is localised often.

In a sleepy Slovak region, the legacy of Andy Warhol lives on

Warhol's family in Miková thought he was a painter of buildings, and unknowingly burned paintings and correspondence now worth millions.

The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce welcomed both Banksy and Keith Haring this year. Their works were exhibited in Slovakia for the first time.

Stringent measures for events and weddings expected as of October

Final decision to be made on Monday, PM stands behind the proposal of epidemiologists and hygienists.

A new mobile sampling site opened in Bratislava on September 2.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)