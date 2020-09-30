Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Hygienists will allow some mass events, but with strict measures

New rules will come into force on Thursday, October 1.

Mass events will be allowed, but with restrictions.

The original decision to cancel all mass events, with the exception of certain ceremonies, outraged the representatives of the Church, cultural organisations and sports associations.

As a result, hygienists decided to lift the across-the-board ban, and limit the number of participants at cultural and sports events and masses to 50 people, regardless of whether the event is being held inside or outside.

The proposal was submitted by chief hygienist Ján Mikas. The new measure should come into force on October 1, 2020.

What will it look like?

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) specified that if a sports team is made up of 50 members, the match will have to be played without an audience.

If a theatre performance includes 20 actors, only 30 people will be allowed to sit in the audience. A similar approach will be taken when calculating the number of people permitted in churches.

“I think it is a common sense not to make any exceptions so that everybody feels equally affected by these measures,” Matovič said, as quoted by TASR.

Moreover, everybody attending an event will have to cover their faces while the organiser is responsible for securing disinfection or single-use gloves, and for ensuring regular ventilation.

If seating is provided, event organisers should ensure there is at least one empty seat between people if they do not live in the same household, while the hygienists recommend alternating the sequence in rows or keeping every second row empty.

For sports events, organisers have to secure seating in every second row. For sports camps, every participant and organisers needs to present a negative COVID-19 test no older than 72 hours.

Those who participate in masses and other ceremonies held in churches need to cover their faces when entering and there should be disinfection available near the entrance. Every second seat should be kept empty, while the hygienists recommend alternating the sequence in rows or keeping the rows empty. If possible, there should be separate masses for people older than 65 years of age and people from risky groups.

Social mass events banned

At the same time, all mass events of a social character (like weddings, parties, balls, funeral feasts etc.) will be banned from October 1.

The only exception will be given to events whose participants will be able to present a negative COVID-19 test no older than 12 hours. The organisers will be required to report such an event to the respective regional ÚVZ branch at least 48 hours before the start, stating at what specific time and where it will be held.

30. Sep 2020 at 17:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

