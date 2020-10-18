New educative path in the Low Tatras recalls its gold mining history

The mining settlement Magurka is the highest located settlement in Slovakia.

A new educative path in the national park Low Tatras has been opened to the public.

Magurský zlatý chodník or Magurský golden path describes the mining history of the settlement Magurka.

The educative path consists of 11 boards located on the 8.4-kilometre-long circuit, which is marked by the blue touristic route. Visitors can expect information about gold mining, antimony processing and rocks but also about the area's natural surroundings and their protection.

The trail is part of the Slovenská Banská Cesta (Slovak Mining Path) project.

Presenting the local beauty

Civic associations Friends of Magurka and Chalet Magurka, which focus on renewing the tradition and history of the locality, initiated the creation of the educative path.

“We would like to present to the public the beauty of this place via events and the chalet. We also connect it with educating about nature protection,” said the owner of the Chalet Magurka Miroslav Meluš, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

National Park Low Tatras (NAPANT) participated in the preparation of the texts and photos for the boards.

The Magurka mining settlement is the highest located settlement in Slovakia. Mining has taken place in this area for almost seven centuries. About five tonnes of gold have been mined here, according to estimations.

18. Oct 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff