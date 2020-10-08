Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Ground funicular railway from the High Tatras off for a cure in Switzerland

Tourists will use the ecological bus instead.

(Source: TASR)

The ground funicular railway, which transports tourists in the High Tatras from Starý Smokovec to Hrebeniok, is to be sent to Uetendorf in Switzerland, to the workshop of its producer, for technical inspection.

Until November 13, an emissions-free bus will take over the commute on the route between Starý Smokovec and Hrebienok.

“Complex control, diagnostics and exchange of worn-out pieces will be done during the inspection,” said operation director of the ground funicular railway, Ján Slamený, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Last year, the chassis of the first carriage underwent such an inspection and the second carriage will be inspected this year. After the check, the chassis will return to the Tatras, where it will be re-installed onto the tracks, undergo some tests and all being well, put into operation again.

Since 2007

The High Tatras ground funicular railway was developed with the technology of the company Doppelmayr/Garaventa and was put into operation on December 22, 2007. It replaced the old Italian funicular railway Ceretti e Tanfani from Milan that had been in operation since 1970.

The history of such railways to Hrebienok started in 1908, when Smokovec and Hrebienok were connected by a track with the so-called Abt Switch, thanks to which two oncoming carriages could pass each other in the middle of a single track.

Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras Štrbské pleso Lake in the High Tatras (Source: Peter Dolinský)

8. Oct 2020 at 16:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

