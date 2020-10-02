Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Foreigners' Police limit their services due to national emergency

Do not queue in front of the departments, only appointments booked online will be accepted.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The national emergency declared by the government as of October 1 will limit the services and office hours of state offices running under the Interior Ministry. Immigration offices will work under a limited regime too, only handling clients who make an online appointment.

The Foreigners' Police informed that its departments around Slovakia will not accept any clients who do not make an online appointment as of Monday, October 5.

The officers will only attend to clients without a booked appointment in exceptional cases, which includes humanitarian reasons or particular interest, and with the agreement of the director of that department.

Foreigners Police only by online appointment

Foreigners living in Slovakia whose residence permit expires soon are advised not to panic. Due to the national emergency, the validity of all types of residence permits that expire during the time it lasts will be prolonged automatically.

"This means they can book any closest available appointment they find in the system to file their request for renewal of their residence permit, even if it is after the apparent end of the validity of their original permit," the police informed.

"There is no need to queue in front of the departments from early morning without a concrete date, just book your appointment online," they stressed.

Clients are required to observe all hygiene rules and follow the advice of the personnel.

Client centres and district offices limit their services too

Under the national emergency, the expiration dates on IDs and other documents (with the exception of passports) do not apply. The validity of these documents is prolonged until four months after the national emergency ends.

Prepare for the following changes as of Monday, October 5:

District offices and client centres call on citizens to prefer electronic and phone communication and only visit the offices in person if necessary.

The district offices will continue providing verification of documents and signatures and the services of the trade licence departments, road traffic departments, cadastre offices, environment, agriculture, forestry, hunting and land departments.

"These departments will accept filings sent by e-mail, but it is necessary to provide hard copies or authorise the documents with an electronic signature within three days," the Interior Ministry wrote.

For other agendas, an appointment should be made before visiting the office.

Car registration, IDs and weapons:

Car registration departments will offer all services but an appointment needs to be made online beforehand. Clients will be allowed into the building no earlier than five minutes before their appointment.

Prepared car registration documents will be delivered to clients exclusively by mail, not handed over in person.

Drivers licences and passports will be issued without any limitations.

IDs (občiansky preukaz) - the respective departments will not issue certificates for electronic signatures in person, since there is a free-of-charge electronic service to handle this agenda.

The police department handling the registration of weapons will not accept firearm licence requests, nor requests for exceptions to carry a weapon. This is because under national emergency measures they will not be carrying out tests and house checks.

2. Oct 2020 at 18:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Coronavirus

