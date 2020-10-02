Taking pleasure in Trump's suffering would mean his cruel worldview won

There is only one way out of this mess.

Full disclosure: I do not like Donald Trump. It is impossible for me to imagine a worse president of the United States — for Americans or the rest of the world. In four short years, he damaged the international order, weakened essential democratic institutions and stripped any semblance of actual content from politics. Worst of all, he poisoned the concept that there can be anything close to decency in public life.

It will take years to fix that damage, and some of those things may be permanently broken. But I really do hope Trump quickly recovers from COVID-19 — for both personal and political reasons.

2. Oct 2020 at 18:17 | Benjamin Cunningham