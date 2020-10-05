Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

On inconsistencies and national emergency (which is not a lockdown)

Ruling the country is all about containing the pandemic once again. Health minister says he no longer feels fully up to the task.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Health minister ponders quitting as second wave hits

Slovakia remains on the upward pandemic curve, not just in the number of newly infected but also when it comes to hospitalised patients and deaths.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí emerged from his own sickbed (his COVID tests were repeatedly negative) on Friday to report that most of Slovakia’s districts are now lit up in red and inhabitants should prepare to hear four-digit numbers in reports about daily new infections this week. He also admitted he was on the verge of resignation but has decided against it as he feels the support of the prime minister and the public.

Important info for residents

The Foreigners Police departments will work in a limited regime due to the pandemic as of Monday, October 5. Read more here.

The reproduction number of the virus in Slovakia is 1.37 as of Friday, worse than before, but still gives the country a chance to contain the epidemic, according to experts. This requires that the public follows the measures that have been in place since October 1 - mainly limitations to mass events and stricter rules for masks in public.

After an attempt at normal operation, universities in Slovakia started switching to distance teaching and there have been hints that the student dormitories in Bratislava might close soon.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

5. Oct 2020 at 12:34  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The Finance Ministry publishes its much-awaited reform plan

The ministry now plans to open a broad public discussion.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger introduces a new reform plan for Slovakia.

Highways do not solve every regional traffic problem

The previous management of the Transport Ministry failed to remedy many deficiencies. Observers hope the current one will fare better.

The 30-kilometre stretch of the long-awaited Bratislava ring road was recently opened.

New head of fiscal council: Public finances have disintegrated

Ján Tóth, former vice-governor of Slovakia’s central bank, envisions several changes for the Council of Budget Responsibility.

new chair of the Council for Budget Responsibility Ján Tóth

Slovak sign language has been codified

It has its own grammar and word order, and it is not similar to the Czech sign languages at all.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)