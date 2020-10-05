On inconsistencies and national emergency (which is not a lockdown)

Ruling the country is all about containing the pandemic once again. Health minister says he no longer feels fully up to the task.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Health minister ponders quitting as second wave hits

Slovakia remains on the upward pandemic curve, not just in the number of newly infected but also when it comes to hospitalised patients and deaths.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí emerged from his own sickbed (his COVID tests were repeatedly negative) on Friday to report that most of Slovakia’s districts are now lit up in red and inhabitants should prepare to hear four-digit numbers in reports about daily new infections this week. He also admitted he was on the verge of resignation but has decided against it as he feels the support of the prime minister and the public.

Important info for residents The Foreigners Police departments will work in a limited regime due to the pandemic as of Monday, October 5. Read more here.

The reproduction number of the virus in Slovakia is 1.37 as of Friday, worse than before, but still gives the country a chance to contain the epidemic, according to experts. This requires that the public follows the measures that have been in place since October 1 - mainly limitations to mass events and stricter rules for masks in public.

After an attempt at normal operation, universities in Slovakia started switching to distance teaching and there have been hints that the student dormitories in Bratislava might close soon.

5. Oct 2020 at 12:34 | Michaela Terenzani