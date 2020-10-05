Rare Czechoslovak coin auctioned for €850,000

Only four such coins have been minted.

A rare St Wenceslas five-ducat coin from 1937 was auctioned in Prague on October 2. Its new owner paid €850,000 for it, the TASR newswire reported.

There were only four minted pieces, and none of them has been auctioned before. As a result, the interest of collectors was quite huge. The starting bid was at €300,000, TASR wrote.

The Antium Aurum company, which sold the coin, received it from a private foreign collection whose owner wishes to remain anonymous.

“There was probably only a private demand for these coins in 1937, which is why there were only a few of them minted,” said Pavel Kroužek, authorised representative and co-owner of Antium Aurum, as quoted by TASR.

The coin is also rare because it is missing in the state collection of the Czech National Bank.

5. Oct 2020 at 11:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff