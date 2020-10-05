Čičmany demonstrated the art of whipping

The aim of the event is to save the shepherd’s whip.

The school of whipping in Čičmany. (Source: TASR)

The lovers of traditions could learn more about the art of whipping.

The village of Čičmany (Žilina Region) welcomed the greenhorns, as well as visitors coming every year.

“It’s nice if capable men meet at a nice meadow, in nice surroundings and can crack whips,” said Martin Brxa, the organiser of the whipping school, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

People can learn the basics of whipping and those who have already learnt something can continue mastering the art.

They are meeting to save the shepherd’s whip. Brxa admits that the activity is very popular.

“One's blood is full of endorphins; it is a physical activity very attractive for contemporary people,” he added for TASR.

5. Oct 2020 at 17:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff