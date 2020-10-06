Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak post office warns of possible delays in shipping abroad

A national holiday in China is one of several reasons.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Countries all around the world are applying their own measures to fight the coronavirus. In some places, international flight operators are cancelling or rescheduling flights.

The Slovak post office, much like other post offices around the world, has some issues when sending consignments to certain countries, said Iveta Dorčáková, spokesperson of the post office.

“The persisting emergency situation, lack of shipping capacities and limitation in aerial transport, which is the fundamental kind of the transport, could cause a delay in the international consignment,” Dorčáková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Cheap shopping from China will soon end Read more 

She said they are not accepting consignments to countries where they cannot deliver. The complete list of the countries is listed on the Slovak post office's website.

The Slovak post office also recommends sending consignments to China. However, several flight companies have suspended flights to China from October 5 to 11, as the country celebrates Golden Week, a national holiday, on those days. As a result, the sending of letters and parcels to China is momentarily suspended, too. None of the branches of the Slovak post office will accept consignments to China this week.

6. Oct 2020 at 11:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia still does not have an app for tracing COVID-19 cases

An app that would notify users if they have encountered an infected person should be created by a company that was established a month ago.

Illustrative stock photo

Cultural organisations will protest to draw attention to problems in the creative industry

They sent an open letter to the prime minister, asking him to solve the situation.

Cultural and sports mass events and masses will be allowed in the end.

A UK diplomat's journey through 90s Bratislava: No malls, Blue Church and Freddie Mercury

UK Ambassador Nigel Baker reminisces about the nineties in Bratislava.

Nigel Baker was appointed British Ambassador to Slovakia in September 2020.

On inconsistencies and national emergency (which is not a lockdown)

Ruling the country is all about containing the pandemic once again. Health minister says he no longer feels fully up to the task.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)