Slovak post office warns of possible delays in shipping abroad

A national holiday in China is one of several reasons.

Countries all around the world are applying their own measures to fight the coronavirus. In some places, international flight operators are cancelling or rescheduling flights.

The Slovak post office, much like other post offices around the world, has some issues when sending consignments to certain countries, said Iveta Dorčáková, spokesperson of the post office.

“The persisting emergency situation, lack of shipping capacities and limitation in aerial transport, which is the fundamental kind of the transport, could cause a delay in the international consignment,” Dorčáková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

She said they are not accepting consignments to countries where they cannot deliver. The complete list of the countries is listed on the Slovak post office's website.

The Slovak post office also recommends sending consignments to China. However, several flight companies have suspended flights to China from October 5 to 11, as the country celebrates Golden Week, a national holiday, on those days. As a result, the sending of letters and parcels to China is momentarily suspended, too. None of the branches of the Slovak post office will accept consignments to China this week.

6. Oct 2020 at 11:10 | Compiled by Spectator staff