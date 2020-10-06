Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

No flight from Bratislava to Dubai this winter

Flights have been suspended since March 2020.

(Source: TASR/AP)

Regular flights between Bratislava and Dubai will not be restored during the upcoming winter season.

The information was confirmed by the FlyDubai airline, which has been operating the flights from Bratislava since 2014. However, they were suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the airport in Bratislava has been restoring many flights after the across-the-board ban was lifted in early September, the connection to Dubai will not return to the winter schedule that will be in place from late October 2020 to March 2021.

“We are constantly monitoring the possibilities of the operation,” said a spokesperson of FlyDubai.

6. Oct 2020 at 17:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

