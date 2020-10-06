Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The Constitutional Court will look into national emergency

Two motions have been delivered to the court, one from the General Prosecutor’s office.

Ivan Fiačan, head of the Constitutional CourtIvan Fiačan, head of the Constitutional Court (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The Constitutional Court will check whether the national emergency declared on October 1 was constitutional.

It received two motions, one from the General Prosecutor’s Office and the other from a group of opposition MPs, its spokesperson Martina Ferencová confirmed.

Alternative proposed

Viera Kováčiková, first deputy of the general prosecutor, with her motion wants to remove any doubts about the constitutionality of declaring the national emergency.

Read also:National emergency will be declared on Thursday Read more 

She also turned to the court, asking it to launch proceedings concerning the government’s orders to carry out certain measures related to the economic mobilisation, due to the national emergency declaration to secure solutions during the second coronavirus wave in Slovakia.

“Being aware of the seriousness of the situation, she proposed an alternative cancellation of the given declaration or its completion, which will be in accordance with Slovak legislation,” said Jana Tökölyová, spokesperson for the General Prosecutor’s Office, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Ten days to decide

The Constitutional Court now has 10 days to decide, starting on the day when the motion is delivered. If it finds out that the declaration is not in line with the Constitution or constitutional law, it will cancel the declaration.

The government declared the national emergency as a response to the worsening development of the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency should be in place for 45 days, but the cabinet can decide on prolonging it.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

6. Oct 2020 at 17:34  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: National emergency to be checked by court and another candidate for general prosecutor

An overview of news from Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič at the Dukla memorial

Slovakia still does not have an app for tracing COVID-19 cases

An app that would notify users if they have encountered an infected person should be created by a company that was established a month ago.

Illustrative stock photo

Cultural organisations will protest to draw attention to problems in the creative industry

They sent an open letter to the prime minister, asking him to solve the situation.

Cultural and sports mass events and masses will be allowed in the end.

A UK diplomat's journey through 90s Bratislava: No malls, Blue Church and Freddie Mercury

UK Ambassador Nigel Baker reminisces about the nineties in Bratislava.

Nigel Baker was appointed British Ambassador to Slovakia in September 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)