News digest: National emergency to be checked by court and another candidate for general prosecutor

This is the overview of news that happened in Slovakia on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Emergency state to be checked

The Constitutional Court will look into the decision of the government to declare a national emergency on October 1, which should be in place for 45 days.

The court received two motions; one from the General Prosecutor’s Office and the other from a group of opposition MPs.

The court now has 10 days to decide.

Other coronavirus-related developments

“ I long for waking up next week with the knowledge of the numbers decreasing. „ PM Igor Matovič

The tests revealed 320 new coronavirus cases on October 5 , increasing the total number in Slovakia to 13,812 .

, increasing the total number in Slovakia to . The General Prosecutor’s Office claims that the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) violated the law when publishing measures during the first national emergency declared in spring 2020. The ÚVZ will comment after it reads the warning.

when publishing measures during the first national emergency declared in spring 2020. The ÚVZ will comment after it reads the warning. Romania put Slovakia , together with other countries, on a list of risky countries , meaning that incomers need to spend 14 days in quarantine . Those who want to spend less than three days in Romania should present themselves with a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours .

, together with other countries, on , meaning that incomers need to . Those who want to spend in Romania should present themselves with a . Cyprus has classified Slovakia as a C-category country from October 9, meaning that only Cypriot citizens and their family members, people with a residence permit in Cyprus and people with special permission coming from C-category countries are allowed to enter Cyprus.

Minister calls for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) is concerned that innocent civilians have lost their lives in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both sides of the conflict are apparently turning to their strong neighbours for support, creating the potential for a serious regional crisis, he said.

“We urge Russia and Turkey to use their influence and help return the parties in the conflict back to the negotiation table,” Korčok said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Korčok spoke with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan by phone. He said that the priority is to stop the fighting and renew political negotiations as soon as possible.

No Bratislava-Dubai connection this winter

The Flydubai airline operating flights between Bratislava and Dubai will not restore the connection during the upcoming winter season.

As a result, there will be no flights between the countries at least until March 2021, when the summer schedule will be published.

Picture of the day

The Andrej Bagar Theatre in Nitra puts figurines in the auditorium. The theatre is responding to the anti-epidemic measures that capped the number of participants in mass events at 50. Plastic figurines are in the front while the cardboard ones in the back. (Source: TASR)

In other news

Prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Ján Šanta , known from the promissory notes case, will run for the post of new general prosecutor, after being nominated by OĽaNO MP Juraj Gyimesi.

, known from the promissory notes case, will run for the post of new general prosecutor, after being nominated by OĽaNO MP Juraj Gyimesi. Huawei will not be a sponsor of the largest Slovak security conference GLOBSEC this year. The collaboration has been criticised also by President Zuzana Čaputová. (Deník N)

of the largest Slovak security conference GLOBSEC this year. The collaboration has been criticised also by President Zuzana Čaputová. (Deník N) President Zuzana Čaputová, PM Igor Matovič and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď commemorated the 76th anniversary of one of the bloodiest WWII operations, the Carpathian-Dukla battle.

(Source: TASR)

The inhabitants of 33 municipalities elected new mayors, while voters in 19 villages chose new councillors in an October 3 complementary election , with non-partisan candidates being the most successful.

, with non-partisan candidates being the most successful. The Gabor company did not prolong the licence for Camel Active women's shoes, produced at Bánovce nad Bebravou, but plans to introduce Pius Gabor men's shoes in the market.

produced at Bánovce nad Bebravou, but plans to introduce Pius Gabor men's shoes in the market. State-run railway freight carrier Cargo Slovakia will most likely dismiss 490 workers due to the drop in transport .

will most likely due to the drop in transport The Slovenská Pošta postal services operator warned against possible delays in international shipping due to the pandemic measures and the national holiday in China.

6. Oct 2020 at 17:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff