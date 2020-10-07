Coronavirus solutions dominate the first day of security conference

Speakers of the Globsec Bratislava Forum 2020 pointed to the importance of trust in the state, public health sector and testing.

President Zuzana Čaputová speaking to the participants in the Globsec conference. (Source: SME)

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed our strengths and weaknesses, but also provides a unique opportunity to improve things, said President Zuzana Čaputová in her opening speech at the Globsec Bratislava Forum 2020.

Under the motto “Let’s Heal the World Together”, the conference aims to create a platform to discuss what shape the rebuilding of the post-pandemic world could have.

The conference is being held in Bratislava from October 7-8.

President calls for recovery process

Čaputová stressed in her speech the need to launch a recovery process that will exceed our health care system and will include all of society.

It should be based on three key components: respect for the rules, well-functioning institutions, and the trust of the people in the state, its institutions, rules, and political representatives.

“The infodemic we’re witnessing at the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave reminds us that the missing basic trust of people in the government may be fatal,” Čaputová said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

She also stressed that people elected the politicians in power to solve their problems, not to lament over them.

“We shouldn’t close our eyes if the rules aren’t respected,” the President stressed. “Rather than politicising, we should discuss and consult these things together.”

WHO head: Public health sector crucial

The pandemic shows us that the support and protection of health is crucial for supporting and protecting economic, social and political stability, said another speaker, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The pandemic, which has claimed more than 1 million victims worldwide and infected more than 35 million people so far, has revealed and taken advantage of the gaps in the systems of societies across the globe. Many countries have neglected their public health systems, which create a base for the prevention of, preparation for, revelations of and reaction to the outbreaks.

“One of the crucial lessons of this pandemic is the need for political and financial commitments in public health,” he said, as quoted by TASR.

He also noted the development and the subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that to stop the pandemic, the world needs to withstand "vaccine nationalism".

Increasing testing capacities

The priority of all countries, including Slovakia, should be to increase testing capacities, stressed Peter Stachura, state secretary of the Health Ministry.

The department increased the number of mobile sampling sites, particularly in big towns and cities, while new antigen tests are expected to be delivered to Slovakia in the following days.

The new forms of testing should help to quickly reveal the infected patient, he added, as reported by the SITA newswire.

He also stressed the need to adopt measures that would take regional specifics into consideration.

7. Oct 2020 at 17:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff