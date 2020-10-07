News digest: Slovakia reports new record in daily increase of coronavirus cases

The overview of news from Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Read the overview of news that happened in Slovakia on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Written verdict in the Kuciak murder case brought surprises

Several media, including the Sme daily, received a written judgment in the case of the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, during which mobster Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, described as his decoy, were acquitted of charges.

The 139-page document contains more details than the verdict delivered orally on September 3, along with several surprises. It explains, for example, why the court believed the testimonies of ex-journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth and the sentenced mediator Zoltán Andruskó were believable in some parts, but untrustworthy in others.

Apart from providing reasons for acquitting Kočner and Zsuzsová, it explains why Tomáš Szabó was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his participation in the murders of Kuciak and Peter Molnár, an entrepreneur from Kolárovo (Nitra Region).

Globsec security conference starts in Bratislava

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed our strengths and weaknesses, but also provides a unique opportunity to improve things, said President Zuzana Čaputová in her opening speech at the Globsec Bratislava Forum 2020.

Under the motto “Let’s Heal the World Together”, the two-day security conference started in the Slovak capital on October 7.

Apart from Čaputová, the participants were addressed by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and State Secretary of the Health Ministry Peter Stachura.

“ We shouldn’t close our eyes if the rules aren’t respected. „ President Zuzana Čaputová at Globsec Bratislava Forum 2020

Medical organisations critical of Krajčí

Several representatives of health care providers and patients have criticised Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) for failing to handle the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are critical of the insufficient supplies of protective equipment, the government's failure to comply with the pandemic plan, the chaotic adoption of measures and the unpaid rewards for medical staff.

Other coronavirus-related news

Slovakia reported a new record in the daily increase in new coronavirus cases, after 877 people tested positive with the disease on October 6 .

New coronavirus outbreaks were uncovered in Trenčín Region ; one was identified in the Trenčianske Stankovce-based company Vaillant.

Nearly 19,000 children did not go to school due to the coronavirus pandemic , with most staying home in the districts of Námestovo, Senec, Bardejov and Nitra. Altogether 47 schools and 495 classrooms remained closed in Slovakia last week.

The cabinet approved the draft law to help people and organisations active in culture on October 7 .

The Peugeot Slovak Open tennis tournament in Bratislava will take place on November 9-15 without an audience.

Picture of the day:

Several activists protested in front of the Government's Office and several ministries on October 7, to point to the consequences of climate change. (Source: TASR)

Feature story for today

Mária Virčíková (Source: Peter Contos)

Mária Virčíková was one of only two girls in the cybernetics and artificial intelligence class at the Technical University of Košice, eastern Slovakia, in the early 2010s. Surrounded by thirty wannabe programmers, the Spanish bilingual high school graduate seemed slightly out of place in the binary world of ones and zeroes.



She didn’t feel intimidated. She stuck to her guns and today she’s an award-winning innovator heading a revolution in human communication. With her team at Matsuko, the Košice- and Paris-based deep tech company that she co-founded, she is bringing virtual teleports to the everyday office space.

Read her story here:

Tech visionary: Slovak innovation could soon change how we talk to each other Read more

In other news

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a first-level warning against strong wind for south-eastern Slovakia that will be in place on October 8 between 3:00 and 18:00.

that will be in place on October 8 between 3:00 and 18:00. The European Parliament approved the proposal of Slovak MEP Michal Šimečka (Progressive Slovakia) to protect the democracy and rule of law in the EU, after it was backed by 521 MEPs.

The cabinet approved the allocation of an additional €100 million for the state-run health insurer Všeobecná Zdravotná Poisťovňa , down from the proposed €300 million.

, down from the proposed €300 million. The police are investigating suspicions of abuse of powers by public officials , after the audit of the Environment Ministry revealed that some employees of the Environmental Fund were inciting mayors to provide false information in applications for funds.

, after the audit of the Environment Ministry revealed that some to provide false information in applications for funds. The Slovak Agricultural and Food Chambe r (SPPK) has declared a strike alert and is ready to go on strike if the critical situation in agriculture remains unsolved.

r (SPPK) and is ready to go on strike if the critical situation in agriculture remains unsolved. Slovak zoologist and evolution biologist of Comenius University in Bratislava David Jandzík was one of the authors of a study titled The evolution of the endothelin pathway drove neural crest cell diversification, which has recently been published in Nature magazine.

(Source: Courtesy of Comenius University)

Also on Spectator.sk today:

7. Oct 2020 at 17:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff