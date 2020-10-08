Tsikhanouskaya and Schwarzenberg receive the Globsec prize for freedom

The prize is granted every year by Globsec and the Czech Euro-Atlantic council Jagello 2000.

This year’s Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award was granted to Czech politicians and former foreign affairs minister Karel Schwarzenberg and the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

It was awarded for their extraordinary credits to the development of democracy and the support of human rights.

“Karel Schwarzenberg is a significant Czech politician who fought for freedom and human rights,” Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee), who presented the prize to Schwarzenberg, wrote on Facebook. “He has also been active in political functions and public life in former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya received an award from analyst and former foreign affairs minister Pavol Demeš.

The annual Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award was created as an initiative of Globsec and the Czech Euro-Atlantic council Jagello 2000.

8. Oct 2020 at 11:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff