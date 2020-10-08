Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tsikhanouskaya and Schwarzenberg receive the Globsec prize for freedom

The prize is granted every year by Globsec and the Czech Euro-Atlantic council Jagello 2000.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

This year’s Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award was granted to Czech politicians and former foreign affairs minister Karel Schwarzenberg and the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

It was awarded for their extraordinary credits to the development of democracy and the support of human rights.

“Karel Schwarzenberg is a significant Czech politician who fought for freedom and human rights,” Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee), who presented the prize to Schwarzenberg, wrote on Facebook. “He has also been active in political functions and public life in former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya received an award from analyst and former foreign affairs minister Pavol Demeš.

The annual Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award was created as an initiative of Globsec and the Czech Euro-Atlantic council Jagello 2000.

Coronavirus solutions dominate the first day of security conference Read more 

8. Oct 2020 at 11:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

NGOs close to an author of stricter abortion law received funds for gender equality

The non-governmental organisations advocating the reproductive rights of women were left out.

Anna Záborská

The faker-in-chief exposing disinformation in Slovakia

Government ministries need long-term communication strategies to debunk hoaxes, says Jakub Goda, who set out to expose how fake news gets produced in Slovakia and now formulates anti-disinformation campaigns for the…

Jakub Goda

News digest: Slovakia reports new record in daily increase of coronavirus cases

The overview of news from Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Illustrative stock photo

Kočner had no motive. The written Kuciak case verdict is a surprise

The court does not trust Peter Tóth and questions the role of middleman Andruskó.

Marian Kočner escorted to the courtroom on September 3 to hear the verdict.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)