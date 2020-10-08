News digest: Over thousand cases in a day, PM is ready to tighten measures

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, October 8.

PM does not rule out limits to movement

As expected, the number of coronavirus infections in Slovakia has exceeded 1,000 before the end of this week and epidemiologists expect the rising trend to continue for another few days at least.

Labs reported 1,037 new cases out of 9,518 tests as of Thursday morning.

Chief hygienist Ján Mikas expects the effect of the measures, that were valid as of October 1, to only show two to three weeks after they were put in place.

"We understand people are tired of the pandemic and want to live like before. But let us not seek ways around the measures, this is not the way to lower the risk of spreading the infection," Mikas stated on Facebook. He reported that they often find people violating the measures, for example large wedding parties are organised across the border in Hungary or in Poland.

PM Igor Matovič said he believes yet stricter measures should be taken, particularly aimed at limiting the movement of people. He did not rule out that the government might limit movement within the country during the autumn holidays, when Slovaks traditionally travel to visit the graves of their late relatives on All Souls day.

Slovakia experienced a limit on the movement of people during Easter, which resulted in a number of problems.

More coronavirus news from Slovakia:

New antigen tests should be available in Slovakia as of October 13, said PM Matovič.

Germany marked five Slovak districts as risky on Wednesday: Bratislava, Žilina, Prešov, Nitra, Trnava. People coming from these areas must have a negative COVID test or quarantine for 14 days.

Two out of 12 COVID hospital wards in Slovakia are full - Martin and Trenčín.

Several hospitals report a number of infected or quarantined staff, the Bardejov hospitals is missing more than 70 workers.

The police announced increased and stricter checks in Orava, the most hit region. People are risking their lives and "have adopted an egoistic attitude of hard-to-believe dimensions, elevating the drinking of alcohol over the value of human life". The police stressed the fines amount to €1,000 and repeated violations can lead to criminal prosecution. (FB profile of the Police Corps)

Warm welcome for Belarussian opposition leader

Top state officials met with the Belarussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was visiting Bratislava to take part in the Globsec international security conference.

She met with PM Igor Matovič and Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, who recalled the Slovak head of mission from the Minsk embassy for consultations on the same day.

"I really value your personal attitude expressed in your struggle so far and I trust you will endure until the end," PM Matovič said to Tsikhanouskaya during a joint press statement. He highlighted the role of women in the fight by Belarussian people for free elections and democracy.

The Belarussian opposition leader also met Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová. "We women are strong," she told her.

Tsikhanouskaya also received the freedom prize at Globsec.



Picture of the day:

Supporters and compatriots welcomed Tsikhanouskaya in Bratislava. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Feature story for today:

Jakub Goda, the now 31-year-old Slovak writer who became famous in Slovakia for writing about hoaxes and disinformation in early 2018, today works with the Slovak Health Ministry on its communication strategies to counter the mass of disinformation that has spread around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sheer amount of disinformation means it is not possible to respond to every instance. Goda has devised a methodology for when and when not to react.

In other news:

The Supreme Court rejected the complaint of former state secretary Monika Jankovská. She remains in custody until March 11, 2021.

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Andrea Moravčíková to the post of deputy president of the Supreme Court.

The General Prosecutor's Office filed a motion with the Constitutional Court against the amendment to the law on prosecution. The GPO believes the amendment is at odds with the Constitution in some points, like the way of selection and appointment of the general prosecutor. (TASR)

Most of the funds to support gender equality were sent to the pro-life non-governmental organisations allied with conservative MP Anna Záborská, who submitted a law for stricter abortions in parliament.

Lidl will invest €13 million into enhancing its logistics centre in the western-Slovak town of Sereď, and will employ 40 more people.

O2 launched a pilot commercial trial operation of a 5G network in selected parts of Bratislava.

The best pieces of architecture for this year have been revealed. The jury chose out of a record 21 nominations, registered in the 19th year of the CE ZA AR 2020 architectural competition.

8. Oct 2020 at 18:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff