Tip for a trip: Orange ground and mineral water. Visit an interesting place near Banská Bystrica

High mineral content the reason behind such colouring.

The Mičinské travertines, characteristic for their orange colour, may be observed near Banská Bystrica. They are created by a system of several travertine piles with lakes of constantly springing mineral water on top.

The water with a high content of minerals is the reason for the strange orange colour. The locality belongs among the most significant in Slovakia.

There is an educational path for visitors.

15. Oct 2020 at 11:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff