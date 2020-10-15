Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Tip for a trip: Orange ground and mineral water. Visit an interesting place near Banská Bystrica

High mineral content the reason behind such colouring.

The Mičinské travertines, characteristic for their orange colour, may be observed near Banská Bystrica. They are created by a system of several travertine piles with lakes of constantly springing mineral water on top.

The water with a high content of minerals is the reason for the strange orange colour. The locality belongs among the most significant in Slovakia.

There is an educational path for visitors.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

New Castle in Banská Štiavnica New Castle in Banská Štiavnica (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)

15. Oct 2020 at 11:34  | Compiled by Spectator staff

