Tip for a trip: Orange ground and mineral water. Visit an interesting place near Banská Bystrica

The Mičinské travertines, characteristic for their orange colour, may be observed near Banská Bystrica. They are created by a system of several travertine piles with lakes of constantly springing mineral water on top.
The water with a high content of minerals is the reason for the strange orange colour. The locality belongs among the most significant in Slovakia.
There is an educational path for visitors.
