Only one-third of people trust Matovič in his fight against the coronavirus

A recent poll suggests that half of the population does not know what they should believe.

The number of people in Slovakia who do not feel threatened by the coronavirus has increased since late March when several strict measures to contain the disease were introduced.

While back then about 17 percent of respondents said they do not feel in any danger, this share has doubled to 34 percent since then. The figure is comparable with early May when the daily increase in new cases oscillated around 10 and the measures were gradually being lifted, the Sme daily reported.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Ipsos agency in four waves: twice in March, once in early May, and most recently between September 29 and October 1. The data was collected online, while 1,050 respondents were addressed.

The recent poll shows that two-third of respondents feel threatened by the coronavirus, down from more than 80 percent in March. As much as 13 percent said they do not feel threatened at all. Back in March, the figure stood at only 3 percent.

The fewest people who feel threatened by the disease voted for the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) and come from eastern Slovakia, particularly Košice Region, according to Sme.

12. Oct 2020 at 11:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

