A new smart battery can be tailored to any electric vehicle

The mass production is expected to start next year.

European electric car battery manufacturer InoBat Auto presented the first physically produced smart battery at the Globsec Tatra Summit 2020 conference.

Its development is driven by artificial intelligence, the company said. This breakthrough technology allows batteries to be commercially available not only significantly faster than the competition, but can also be tailored to any electric vehicle, the SITA newswire reported.

Contribution to carbon neutrality

The batteries from InoBat Auto provide increased operating range by almost 20 percent for today’s highest performance electric vehicles in their classes.

They should be able to reduce the supply chain's dependency on cobalt and contribute to carbon neutrality, according to co-founder and CEO of InoBat Auto Marián Boček.

“Our long-term aim is to remove nickel from our batteries and continue developing anode technologies so we can eventually focus on 500 Wh/kg,” Boček said, as quoted by SITA. “We’re trying to adopt a green approach within the whole supply chain; the line in Voderady will use renewable energy sources.”

InoBat Auto will launch the construction of its research and development centre and new production line in Voderady (Trnava Region) this year, with production of the first lithium-ion battery cells scheduled for 2021.

InoBat Auto is backed by a consortium of investors and technology companies, including the leading investor IPM Group. Strategic investors and partners include CEZ, Matador, AEN, Across, MSM Group, Manz AG and Wildcat Discovery Technologies.

12. Oct 2020 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff