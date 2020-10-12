Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Seven candidates run for the top prosecutor post

The parliament will pick new general prosecutor at its November parliamentary session.

The General Prosecutor’s OfficeThe General Prosecutor’s Office (Source: SME)

Altogether seven candidates will run for the post of general prosecutor.

The post is currently empty, as former general prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár left it in mid-July after his tenure had expired. He was temporarily replaced by First Deputy General Prosecutor Viera Kováčiková, who will stay until the parliament elects a new general prosecutor.

The election in the parliament will take place at the session that starts on November 24. Before the actual selection, all candidates will have to undergo public hearing.

Related articleNon-prosecutors for general prosecutor? New law faces criticism Read more 

Only one of them is not a prosecutor. The change was adopted by the current ruling coalition first in summer and than in early September, after the legislators had accepted the comments of President Zuzana Čaputová, who had vetoed the law.

The whole election may be complicated by the Constitutional Court, which received a motion from Kováčiková, claiming that the new rules for elections are unconstitutional. If the court suspends the effectiveness of the law, the election will have to be postponed, the Sme daily reported.

Who are the candidates?

Jozef Čentéš, prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s office

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Oct 2020 at 17:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Ján Šanta

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Ban on public assemblies and warnings against rainfall

Overview of news from Monday, October 12, 2020.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí introduces new restrictions on October 11.

Last chance before lockdown or Bergamo, government says

The government tightened up measures again, coalition leaders clashed over them. Foreign policy keeps going strong as Belarussian freedom fighter visits.

Masks will be compulsory out in the streets. The government hopes to contain the rising second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with its latest measures.

I encountered a person who is COVID-19 positive. What do I do next? (FAQ)

Regional Public Health Authorities are busy these days.

Illustrative stock photo

Masks outdoors, no mass events, special hours for seniors. Slovakia reintroduces strict measures

Secondary schools will start distance teaching.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)