News digest: Ban on public assemblies and warnings against rainfall

Overview of news from Monday, October 12, 2020.

This is your overview of news in Slovakia on Monday, October 12, 2020. For a more analytical look at current affairs, read Last Week in Slovakia, published earlier today.

Seven candidates for top prosecutor post

Slovakia has learned the names of candidates who will stand in front of the parliament, seeking support for their election to the empty post of the general prosecutor.

The list includes Jozef Čentéš, Juraj Kliment, Ján Šanta, Maroš Žilinka, Rastislav Remeta, Tomáš Honz and Ján Hrivnák.

The previous general prosecutor, Jaromír Čižnár, left in the summer, after his tenure had expired. He was temporarily replaced by his deputy, Viera Kováčiková.

New smart battery introduced

European electric car battery manufacturer InoBat Auto presented the first physically produced smart battery at the Globsec Tatra Summit 2020 conference.

Its development is driven by artificial intelligence, the company said. This breakthrough technology allows batteries to be commercially available not only significantly faster than the competition, but can also be tailored to any electric vehicle.

The mass production of smart batteries is expected to start next year.

New measures in place

The central crisis staff adopted several measures to help contain the coronavirus pandemic at its October 11 session. Starting on October 12, secondary school students will learn remotely until further notice. Other measures will come into force on Thursday, October 15.

Also, the cabinet approved the proposal to ban all public assemblies with more than six participants, unless they live in the same household. The new restriction becomes effective on October 13.

Other coronavirus-related developments

Altogether 504 people of nearly 4,000 tested positive on October 11 , with most infections being transmitted in families, according to the hygienists.

, with most infections being transmitted in families, according to the hygienists. Belgium moved Slovakia to the red zone , meaning that everybody coming from Slovakia needs to undergo seven-day isolation and be tested on the fifth day after the arrival.

, meaning that everybody coming from Slovakia needs to undergo seven-day isolation and be tested on the fifth day after the arrival. Police will check whether people observe the measures and fine those who breach the rules without warning, said PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

and fine those who breach the rules without warning, said PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO). The number of people in Slovakia who do not feel threatened by the coronavirus has doubled since late March, when the strict measures were introduced, the recent Ipsos poll suggests.

Picture of the day

A new exhibition of children's pedal cars opened at Trenčín Castle. (Source: TASR)

Feature story for today:

Canadian Chargé d'affaires John von Kaufmann during a cycling trip to Devín Castle. (Source: Courtesy of JVK)

A few months after Slovakia began chairing the Council of the European Union in 2016, John von Kaufmann, the Canadian chargé d’affaires, came to Slovakia for the first time.

“I hadn’t ever been here before. I really regret that,” the Ontario native said.

To this day, he remembers his arrival to Bratislava, which he considers, along with Slovakia, ‘one of the best kept secrets in Europe.’

As he was approaching the capital from Vienna, the first thing he was enraptured by from a great distance was Bratislava Castle, one of the landmarks of the Slovak capital.

Listen to the recent podcast with John von Kaufmann.

In other news

The Facebook page Bádateľ with some 60,000 followers, which has been spreading disinformation about health and the coronavirus, has been cancelled. However, Facebook said it has not taken action against it, and it is not clear for now whether it will return in the future, the Denník N daily reported.

with some 60,000 followers, which has been spreading disinformation about health and the coronavirus, has been cancelled. However, Facebook said it has not taken action against it, and it is not clear for now whether it will return in the future, the Denník N daily reported. The Foreign Affairs Ministry will send humanitarian aid in the amount of €25,000 to people suffering from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict .

. Turnover in selected sectors in August 2020 was still lower than a year ago , and it even recorded a more significant decline in industry, construction and information technologies compared to the previous month. It decreased the most in construction, according to the Statistics Office.

, and it even recorded a more significant decline in industry, construction and information technologies compared to the previous month. It decreased the most in construction, according to the Statistics Office. Employment decreased year-on-year in August 2020 in all sectors , except for ICT , while the development of the average wage was more favourable , with a decrease reported in three sectors only.

, , while the development of , with a decrease reported in three sectors only. The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued first- and second-level warnings against rainfall and strong wind for nearly all Slovakia, which will be in place until October 13 at 20:00 in some places. There are also warnings against floods for nearly all districts.

Weather warnings issued for October 12 and 13. (Source: SMHÚ)

Also on Spectator.sk:

12. Oct 2020 at 17:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff