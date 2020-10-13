Very few COVID-19 cases in Slovakia come from abroad

Test numbers grew faster than new positive cases. That means the testing system works well, public health officials claim in their analysis of the coronavirus epidemic in September.

Young people still made up most of the new coronavirus infections in September, though the share of people in the at-risk age group has increased.

Epidemiologists have published their analysis of the development of the coronavirus epidemic in Slovakia in the first month after the school year started. Data collected by the public health authorities in the Epidemiologic Information System (EPIS) show that children younger than 10 years of age were the least infected in Slovakia in September.

Mostly among younger people

13. Oct 2020 at 11:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff