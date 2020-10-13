Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Meteorologists warn against weather, the situation is critical at Spiš

Intense rainfalls continue, floods may occur across Slovakia.

(Source: TASR)

Heavy rainfalls that have hit Slovakia are expected to continue until Friday, October 16.

In some places, the rain is expected to be intensive in the coming hours. Moreover, some northern areas in western and central Slovakia have been hit by snow, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported.

In this respect, the SHMÚ has issued a warning against rain for the entire country, with even a third-level warning for several districts in the Košice Region, which will be in place until October 14 at 20:00.

Weather warning for Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Weather warning for Wednesday, October 14, 2020. (Source: SHMÚ)

Moreover, the SHMÚ issued second-level warning against floods caused by intensive rainfall. The exception is the Spišská Nová Ves and Gelnica districts, for which the third-level warning that will last until October 14 at 16:00 has been issued.

Hydrological warnings Hydrological warnings (Source: SHMÚ)

The SHMÚ does not recommend using rivers and streams for recreational purposes, and has warned that weather conditions can be dangerous for human life and property.

Responding to the weather situation, the Mountain Rescue Service closed the gorges in the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) National Park, located in the vicinity of Spišská Nová Ves. The surfaces of the rivers and streams are too high, rescuers noted.

13. Oct 2020 at 17:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Chair of far-right party sentenced to prison, floods endanger Slovak regions

Overview of news from Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Marian Kotleba

Kotleba guilty is one small step for Slovakia to get rid of fascism, says historian

The verdict might become a precedent, extremism expert believes.

Marian Kotleba

RTVS stops report about plagiarism and removes head of the team

The television station claimed it was in accordance with internal rules and refused censorship.

Building of RTVS

Very few COVID-19 cases in Slovakia come from abroad

Test numbers grew faster than new positive cases. That means the testing system works well, public health officials claim in their analysis of the coronavirus epidemic in September.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)