Meteorologists warn against weather, the situation is critical at Spiš

Intense rainfalls continue, floods may occur across Slovakia.

Heavy rainfalls that have hit Slovakia are expected to continue until Friday, October 16.

In some places, the rain is expected to be intensive in the coming hours. Moreover, some northern areas in western and central Slovakia have been hit by snow, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported.

In this respect, the SHMÚ has issued a warning against rain for the entire country, with even a third-level warning for several districts in the Košice Region, which will be in place until October 14 at 20:00.

Weather warning for Wednesday, October 14, 2020. (Source: SHMÚ)

Moreover, the SHMÚ issued second-level warning against floods caused by intensive rainfall. The exception is the Spišská Nová Ves and Gelnica districts, for which the third-level warning that will last until October 14 at 16:00 has been issued.

Hydrological warnings (Source: SHMÚ)

The SHMÚ does not recommend using rivers and streams for recreational purposes, and has warned that weather conditions can be dangerous for human life and property.

Responding to the weather situation, the Mountain Rescue Service closed the gorges in the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) National Park, located in the vicinity of Spišská Nová Ves. The surfaces of the rivers and streams are too high, rescuers noted.

13. Oct 2020 at 17:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff