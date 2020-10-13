Salaries in job ads are lower due to coronavirus crisis

Some sectors have not been affected.

Although the number of job ads finally started growing after the coronavirus broke out in Slovakia, the pandemic has impacted the offered salaries.

The average gross salaries in job offers published on the Profesia.sk website amounted to €1,125 in the third quarter of 2020, which was 6.7 percent less than in the previous quarter.

The offered salaries are even lower than in the first three months of this year, according to an analysis published by Profesia.sk.

Development of offered average salary in 2020 % change Number of offers Q1 2020 €1,150 51,763 Q2 2020 €1,206 4.80 28,562 Q3 2020 €1,125 -6.70 43,069

Drop in every region

All regions in Slovakia reported lower salaries in the job offers. They dropped the least in the Košice Region, where the average salary amounted to €1,108 between July and September. It is 4 percent less than in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, the average salary dropped the most in the Trnava Region: by 8 percent compared with the previous quarter.

IT sector still growing

The salaries offered in job ads dropped in every ad regardless of the level of education employers required from their future employees.

They dropped in 34 sectors of the 39 monitored, including sectors that rose the most in the second quarter.

One example is the chemical industry, where salaries rose by 27 percent in the second quarter, but dropped 12 percent in the third quarter. Also the management of quality rose 17 percent in Q2, but fell 12 percent in the Q3. A significant drop was also noted in the textile industry, production and translating.

On the other hand, salaries continued rising in IT and services, and neither did they drop in state administration and municipalities.

At the same time, salaries in top management, trade and telecommunication have been decreasing since the beginning of 2020, according to the analysis.

13. Oct 2020 at 17:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff