News digest: Chair of far-right party sentenced to prison, floods endanger Slovak regions

This is your overview of news in Slovakia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Head of far-right party sentenced to prison

Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci - People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), was found guilty of supporting and promoting sympathies towards movements oppressing fundamental human rights.

He presented cheques worth €1,488 to three families on March 14, 2017. The number consists of two neo-Nazi symbols, experts on extremism believe.



Judge Ružena Sabová of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok sentenced Kotleba to four years and four months in a minimum-security level prison. The verdict is not valid yet; Kotleba has appealed.

Coronavirus spreads mostly in families

The highest share of all positive coronavirus cases uncovered in September were in the Bratislava Region and Žilina Region, the lowest share in the Banská Bystrica Region. This according to an analysis of the development of the coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia in the first month after the school year has started.

Epidemiologists revealed that family gatherings, weddings and corporate events were among the most frequent coronavirus infection hotspots in September.

Most of the detected infections fell within the 20-24 age group. The rise in infections was also recorded among people aged 15-19 years old, and among people older than 65.

Coronavirus-related news

The Health Ministry confirmed five more deaths of patients suffering from COVID-19, increasing the total number to 66. See more detailed statistics here.

St Michael's Hospital in Bratislava will start using antigen tests for COVID-19 next week, designed for the urgent examination and quick diagnosis of patients.

Picture of the day:

Several northern areas of Slovakia woke up to a snowy morning. The pictures below are from Orava and Kysuce.

In other news

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute has issued warnings against heavy rainfall for entire Slovakia for October 14. The intensive rain may result in floods too.

for entire Slovakia for October 14. The intensive rain may result in floods too. Comenius University in Bratislava is the only Slovak university featured in the NTU Ranking, ranking 252nd in physics .

ranking . The Mountain Rescue Service closed the crossing of gorges in the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) National Park due to an excessively high water surface, until further notice .

due to an excessively high water surface, . The Facebook profile of the disinformation website Bádateľ is back on, with the administrator claiming that they have temporarily shut it down to prank the Health Ministry . (Denník N)

with the administrator claiming that they have . (Denník N) The Bratislava Region launched a map portal where people can find the zoning plan, high schools, cultural facilities, cycling routes of maps of forests.

where people can find the zoning plan, high schools, cultural facilities, cycling routes of maps of forests. President Zuzana Čaputová signed an amendment to the law on waste and returnable single-use packages for drink .

. The Slovak Road Administration signed general contracts with three winners of the competition to repair the first-class roads : the association of companies Road Constructions Liptovský Mikuláš and MBM-Group Námestovo, Skanska SK, and the consortium of Doprastav and Eurovia SK.

: the association of companies Road Constructions Liptovský Mikuláš and MBM-Group Námestovo, Skanska SK, and the consortium of Doprastav and Eurovia SK. PPF group completed the takeover of the CME company, which owns the private broadcaster Markíza in Slovakia and Nova in the Czech Republic.

which owns the private broadcaster Markíza in Slovakia and Nova in the Czech Republic. Peter Sagan won 10th stage of Giro d’Italia after an individual escape, showing his best performance in the current season.

13. Oct 2020 at 17:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff