Inflation hits three-year low

Food prices rose the least in the past few months.

After the historic growth of consumer prices reported last year and at the beginning of this year, inflation has risen the least in the past three years in September.

The annual inflation rate accounted for 1.4 percent in total. Compared with the previous month, it did not change at all, as stems from the data published by the Statistics Office on October 14.

“Inflation was kept at its August level more by the statistics effect,” Ľubomír Koršňák, analyst with UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, wrote in a memo.

September’s annual increase in the inflation rate was mainly impacted by the higher prices of miscellaneous goods and services (4.6 percent), restaurants and hotels (4.4 percent), and health care (3.7 percent). Food prices rose only 0.1 percent year-on-year.

On the other hand, prices dropped the most in annual terms in transport (6.4 percent).

Food continues dropping

14. Oct 2020 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff