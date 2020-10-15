Product vs. art: Fashion walks back into the national gallery

In 2017, the Slovak National Gallery displayed dresses from the times of communist Czechoslovakia.

The 'Oh, That Dress!' exhibition takes place in the Slovak National Gallery until January 2021. (Source: TASR)

Because of coronavirus spikes and tighter curbs in place, Slovak culture appears to be withering across the country. However, following the reintroduction of the ban on mass events, it is art galleries that are becoming cultural sanctuaries of growing importance.

The Slovak National Gallery, for example, has put on a display of ten dresses created by Slovak fashion designers for the Tatra Bank Foundation over a period of ten years.

Strict hygiene measures also apply to galleries. Exhibition openings are not allowed. Like stores, only a limited number of people – a maximum of one person per 15 square metres - can be admitted to the exhibition.

15. Oct 2020 at 11:38 | Jana Alexová