Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Product vs. art: Fashion walks back into the national gallery

In 2017, the Slovak National Gallery displayed dresses from the times of communist Czechoslovakia.

The 'Oh, That Dress!' exhibition takes place in the Slovak National Gallery until January 2021.The 'Oh, That Dress!' exhibition takes place in the Slovak National Gallery until January 2021. (Source: TASR)

Because of coronavirus spikes and tighter curbs in place, Slovak culture appears to be withering across the country. However, following the reintroduction of the ban on mass events, it is art galleries that are becoming cultural sanctuaries of growing importance.

The Slovak National Gallery, for example, has put on a display of ten dresses created by Slovak fashion designers for the Tatra Bank Foundation over a period of ten years.

Strict hygiene measures also apply to galleries. Exhibition openings are not allowed. Like stores, only a limited number of people – a maximum of one person per 15 square metres - can be admitted to the exhibition.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Oct 2020 at 11:38  | Jana Alexová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Ruling OĽaNO is not the most popular anymore. Former PM’s party takes the lead

OĽaNO’s coalition partner is also growing, according to the recent AKO poll.

Peter Pellegrini and Igor Matovič

Masks outdoors, no mass events, special hours for seniors. Slovakia reintroduces strict measures

Secondary schools will start distance teaching.

More money towards wages and new support for restaurants and hotels. New aid plan has been revealed

The government comes up with several proposals to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The stricter measures valid from mid-October will impact restaurants, too.

Petition signatories call on the prime minister to support stricter EU climate goals

More than 65,000 people have signed the Climate Needs You petition.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)