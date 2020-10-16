A big aid overview: Am I entitled for OČR or other financial relief? (FAQ)

The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, and the number of infected people in Slovakia keeps increasing every day. The situation is worse compared to the first wave in the spring, but the state does not plan to close businesses or restrict the operation of shops.

Yet, it will prolong deadlines of several aid tools aimed to help people affected by the coronavirus, though some will be cancelled.

The Index magazine thus prepared a summary of what the self-employed, parents and employees are still entitled to.

When can a parent apply for the pandemic benefit for the care of a family member (OČR in Slovak) and under which conditions?