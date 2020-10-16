A big aid overview: Am I entitled for OČR or other financial relief? (FAQ)

The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, and the number of infected people in Slovakia keeps increasing every day. The situation is worse compared to the first wave in the spring, but the state does not plan to close businesses or restrict the operation of shops.
Yet, it will prolong deadlines of several aid tools aimed to help people affected by the coronavirus, though some will be cancelled.
The Index magazine thus prepared a summary of what the self-employed, parents and employees are still entitled to.
FAQs:
- When can a parent apply for the pandemic benefit for the care of a family member (OČR in Slovak) and under which conditions?
- Have the conditions for the pandemic sickness benefit changed?
- Until when can I ask for my loan instalments to be deferred?
- I’ve been unemployed for more than six months. Am I still entitled to unemployment benefits?
- Can I, as an entrepreneur, defer the payment of payroll levies to the social insurer?
- Can I postpone advance income tax payments?
- Can I still ask for a subsidy for rent?
- I’m self-employed. What kind of aid am I still entitled to?
- I’m an employer. Can I still ask for a contribution to salaries?
- I’m working under the temporary employment agreement (na dohodu). Can I claim any money from the state?