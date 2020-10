Matovič leaves for EU summit without his sherpa

The decision came on the heels of a clash between the prime minister and his coalition partner.

Slovakia will oppose a no deal Brexit, question CO2 emission reduction goals and support linking EU funds with the rule of law at the summit that starts in Brussels today.

This is the mandate given to PM Igor Matovič by the European affairs committee of the parliament, as he flies to Brussels for the first time without the official sherpa of the Slovak delegation, Foreign Ministry State Secretary Martin Klus.

Cautious about climate change goals

15. Oct 2020 at 17:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff