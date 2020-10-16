COVID positive students organised a party, they will be expelled

Dormitories in Bratislava remain open even after universities switched to distance learning.

The management of the student dorms of the Comenius University in Bratislava will be stricter in checking on the observance of the anti-pandemic measures and the internal rules of the facilities.

Related article Student dorms are risky. How the situation is developing in schools Read more

The tougher approach was announced on the heels of reports about incidents from Wednesday night, when international students who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, organised a party at the dorms.

The staff of the student accommodation facilities called the police and contacted the Bratislava Regional Public Health Office.

"Once the quarantine is over, the management of the dormitories will expel all 13 persons from the dormitory and propose disciplinary proceedings at their respective faculties," Comenius University spokesperson Lenka Miller told the TASR newswire.

16. Oct 2020 at 15:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff