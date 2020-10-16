Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

COVID positive students organised a party, they will be expelled

Dormitories in Bratislava remain open even after universities switched to distance learning.

(Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The management of the student dorms of the Comenius University in Bratislava will be stricter in checking on the observance of the anti-pandemic measures and the internal rules of the facilities.

Related articleStudent dorms are risky. How the situation is developing in schools Read more 

The tougher approach was announced on the heels of reports about incidents from Wednesday night, when international students who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, organised a party at the dorms.

The staff of the student accommodation facilities called the police and contacted the Bratislava Regional Public Health Office.

"Once the quarantine is over, the management of the dormitories will expel all 13 persons from the dormitory and propose disciplinary proceedings at their respective faculties," Comenius University spokesperson Lenka Miller told the TASR newswire.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Oct 2020 at 15:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: No green districts left on the map of Slovakia

Read your overview of news from October 16, 2020.

He studies the key to understanding the universe. The top science prize goes to a physicist this year

Nobel Prize laureate Kip Thorne was the head of the international jury.

Fedor Šimkovic, laureate in the category Significant Personality of Slovak Science

Matovič leaves for EU summit without his sherpa

The decision came on the heels of a clash between the prime minister and his coalition partner.

Foreign Ministry State Secretary Martin Klus (SaS).

Ruling OĽaNO is not the most popular anymore. Former PM’s party takes the lead

OĽaNO’s coalition partner is also growing, according to the recent AKO poll.

Peter Pellegrini and Igor Matovič
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)