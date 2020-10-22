Chain demon protects black water. Where in Slovakia do you find this attraction?

Based on local legend.

A demon made of chains by sculptor and architect Stanislav Mikovčák is protecting the oil spring in the Kysuce village of Korňa, a natural monument since 1984.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

Mayor Marianna Bebčáková noted that it corresponds with the legend of the oil spring from the 17th century. It says that in the forests near Turzovka, “black water” sprang to the surface, from which demons drank.

“In the past, waggoners used to live in the village, and they used chains when woodcutting,” Bebčáková explaining why the piece is made of chains, the TASR newswire quoted. The chains were donated by locals.

The protector of the secret of black water is a symbolic piece of art for the local area and spring, according to Mikovčák.

“It talks about mystery and traditions,” he said for TASR. “Let’s hope it will please some people and that they will have another reason for walks and trips. It is the only thing they can do today – to be alone in nature and do sport.”

The project was created within the project Interreg.

Žilina region travel guide: Discover region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions Read more

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Trstená (Source: Ján Pallo)

22. Oct 2020 at 11:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff