Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Volunteers collect 355 kilos of waste in the mountains

They picked up the rubbish in the Tatras and Pieniny.

(Source: Archive of State Forest of TANAP)

The cleaning event Čisté hory (Clean the Mountains) takes place every year after the summer season is finished. 2020 is the 42nd year of the initiative that took place on the last Saturday in September.

The weather was not very good that day so many volunteers decided to go in the days following.

Altogether 480 volunteers participated in the event in areas of the Tatra national park and Pieniny national park, where they collected 355.5 kilos of the rubbish in total, the SITA newswire reported.

“Even though we are not happy that after years of these events, there is still something to collect, personally, I am very glad that there are enough people who have a cordial relationship with the Tatras and generally towards nature,” said Igor Stavný, a coordinator of Čisté Hory, organised by the State Forest of the Tatra National Park (TANAP).

Abandoned backpack and other equipment

Volunteers focused on the area of Zverovka, the surroundings of Sliezsky Dom and part of the Monkova Valley-Strednica.

Tourists in the High Tatras mainly throw away plastic bottles and paper tissues Read more 

Six climbers focused on the Batizovská and Zlomisková valley, where they collected 51 kilos of rubbish. This was mostly cans, broken glass bottles, old batteries and various plastic foils. Climbers also found an abandoned backpack and tourist equipment.

About 30 kilos of rubbish was picked up at Popradské glacier lakes, while another 15 were collected on the day of the event.

Over the four decades the scheme has been running, 46,000 volunteers have collected about 64 tons of waste.

22. Oct 2020 at 16:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

