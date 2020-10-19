Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

PM wants to test everyone, Kotleba already positive in neo-Nazism

Nationwide testing is less utopian than the blackout but it is driven by the same ambition.

PM Igor Matovič shows the antigen testing kit that should be used in the nationwide testing project in Slovakia. PM Igor Matovič shows the antigen testing kit that should be used in the nationwide testing project in Slovakia. (Source: SITA)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The simple maths of the Kotleba verdict

The era when one could get away with using neo-Nazi symbols and casually exchanging Nazi salutes in Slovakia is over.

This may be an overly optimistic assessment, but the fact is that on Monday, October 12 the Specialised Criminal Court issued an exemplary guilty verdict for far-right leader Marian Kotleba, sentencing him to four years and four months in prison. Kotleba remains free, pending appeal, and attention now turns to the Supreme Court, which is the appellate court in this instance. It is not expected to deal with the case sooner than in about six months.

19. Oct 2020 at 11:45  | Michaela Terenzani

