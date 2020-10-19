Teachers trust conspiracy media, they think the government is not handling the pandemic well

Nearly one-third of teachers think that the vaccination against the coronavirus is preparation for chips being implanted in people.
This option has been picked by 31 percent of respondents in a recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the non-parliamentary Spolu party and the European People’s Party (EPP) among teachers of primary school grades five to nine.
At the same time, 62 percent of teachers think the government has failed to handle the current coronavirus situation, while one-half said the government is not providing true information about the pandemic.
“The fight against the pandemic is no easy matter,” said Juraj Hipš, chair of Spolu, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It is thus very important that the government approach this uncertain situation in an understandable way.”
