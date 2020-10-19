Ombudswoman, summer festival and a scientist. The awards for sustainable development have been granted

The Pontis Foundation awarded organisations, institutions and individuals for the second time.

They bring innovations, help vulnerable groups, are active in protecting the environment, and spread ideas of freedom and equality. The Pontis Foundation has awarded the contribution of organisations, institutions and individuals to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the second time in history.

The ceremony took place on October 13, at the Business Leaders Forum CSR Summit conference.

“The main criteria was that the organisation, institution or individual contributed with their projects to achieving the vision and strategy of Slovakia’s development by 2030,” said Michal Kišša, executive director of the Pontis Foundation. “There are 17 goals that, according to global leaders, have the power to end poverty, fight inequality, and stop climate change.

Related article First awards for sustainable development Read more

For the first time, the award was given out in the category of Company.

The laureates received a prize made from bio-degradable material and designed by the crafting plastics! creative studio.

The 2020 laureates

Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová

Category: Public sector

The ombudswoman received the award for her active contribution to reducing inequalities, the protection of the rights of Roma communities, women and old people, who all belong among vulnerable groups in society.

Cesta Von

Category: Non-governmental organisation

Cesta Von received the award for its innovative approach to education and the determination in fighting generational poverty in excluded communities.

Kto Pomôže Slovensku (Who Will Help Slovakia)

Category: Media campaign

The award was granted for an effective mobilisation campaign that brought necessary and quick aid to medical workers and vulnerable groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pavol Alexy

Category: Leader

Pavol Alexy was awarded for developing compostable plastics from renewable resources.

Marek Mach, Youth Against Fascism

Category: Leader under 30

Marek Mach was awarded for his determination to fight extremism in the public space, and for disseminating ideas of freedom, equality and the rule of law.

Pohoda Festival

Category: Company

The award was granted for years-long effort, implementation and availability of pure energy during the summer festival, and spreading awareness about the ecology.

19. Oct 2020 at 17:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff