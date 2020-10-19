Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ombudswoman, summer festival and a scientist. The awards for sustainable development have been granted

The Pontis Foundation awarded organisations, institutions and individuals for the second time.

(Source: Martina Mlčúchová)

They bring innovations, help vulnerable groups, are active in protecting the environment, and spread ideas of freedom and equality. The Pontis Foundation has awarded the contribution of organisations, institutions and individuals to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the second time in history.

The ceremony took place on October 13, at the Business Leaders Forum CSR Summit conference.

“The main criteria was that the organisation, institution or individual contributed with their projects to achieving the vision and strategy of Slovakia’s development by 2030,” said Michal Kišša, executive director of the Pontis Foundation. “There are 17 goals that, according to global leaders, have the power to end poverty, fight inequality, and stop climate change.

Related articleFirst awards for sustainable development Read more 

For the first time, the award was given out in the category of Company.

The laureates received a prize made from bio-degradable material and designed by the crafting plastics! creative studio.

The 2020 laureates

Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová

  • Category: Public sector
  • The ombudswoman received the award for her active contribution to reducing inequalities, the protection of the rights of Roma communities, women and old people, who all belong among vulnerable groups in society.

Cesta Von

  • Category: Non-governmental organisation
  • Cesta Von received the award for its innovative approach to education and the determination in fighting generational poverty in excluded communities.

Kto Pomôže Slovensku (Who Will Help Slovakia)

  • Category: Media campaign
  • The award was granted for an effective mobilisation campaign that brought necessary and quick aid to medical workers and vulnerable groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pavol Alexy

  • Category: Leader
  • Pavol Alexy was awarded for developing compostable plastics from renewable resources.

Marek Mach, Youth Against Fascism

  • Category: Leader under 30
  • Marek Mach was awarded for his determination to fight extremism in the public space, and for disseminating ideas of freedom, equality and the rule of law.

Pohoda Festival

  • Category: Company
  • The award was granted for years-long effort, implementation and availability of pure energy during the summer festival, and spreading awareness about the ecology.

19. Oct 2020 at 17:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Security Council will meet to discuss nationwide testing

Overview of news from Monday, October 19, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič announcing some details about nationwide testing on October 18.

PM wants to test everyone, Kotleba already positive in neo-Nazism

Nationwide testing is less utopian than the blackout but it is driven by the same ambition.

PM Igor Matovič shows the antigen testing kit that should be used in the nationwide testing project in Slovakia.

Matovič keeps falling. The effect of the dispute with its coalition partner is hard to guess

The senior coalition party was defeated by ex-PM Pellegrini’s movement, the Focus poll shows.

PM Igor Matovič

UPDATED: Nationwide testing will be secured by the army

Foreigners living in Slovakia will be able to get tested too.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)