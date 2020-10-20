Almost a thousand restaurants and pubs did not survive this year

Other strict measures apply to them as of October 15.

Since the beginning of 2020, 78 companies in the gastro business and 796 subjects who conduct business based on a trade licence are no longer in business according to the data of the consulting company Bisnode.

Bisnode said that gastro companies ceased to exist the most in categories with the lowest earrings and lowest number of employees.

Up until the end of September, 11,605 gastronomic operations were registered based on a trade licence while 8,714 gastro companies were registered.

“The boom of the public eating service has increased in the last two years,” said Petra Štěpánová, an analyst for Bisnode. She added that in the last ten years, the number increased by 100 percent, but these days they are the most threatened groups of entrepreneurs.

Since October 15, people can consume only outside on terraces or they can use take-away. Restaurants and pubs were closed during the first wave of the coronavirus. Data of Bisnode showed that companies lost, on average, about 42 percent in sales and many will have to dismiss their employees.

20. Oct 2020 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff