Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Almost a thousand restaurants and pubs did not survive this year

Other strict measures apply to them as of October 15.

(Source: TASR)

Since the beginning of 2020, 78 companies in the gastro business and 796 subjects who conduct business based on a trade licence are no longer in business according to the data of the consulting company Bisnode.

Bisnode said that gastro companies ceased to exist the most in categories with the lowest earrings and lowest number of employees.

Up until the end of September, 11,605 gastronomic operations were registered based on a trade licence while 8,714 gastro companies were registered.

More money towards wages and new support for restaurants and hotels. New aid plan has been revealed Read more 

“The boom of the public eating service has increased in the last two years,” said Petra Štěpánová, an analyst for Bisnode. She added that in the last ten years, the number increased by 100 percent, but these days they are the most threatened groups of entrepreneurs.

Since October 15, people can consume only outside on terraces or they can use take-away. Restaurants and pubs were closed during the first wave of the coronavirus. Data of Bisnode showed that companies lost, on average, about 42 percent in sales and many will have to dismiss their employees.

20. Oct 2020 at 11:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Here's what the across-the-board coronavirus testing should look like

The Defence Ministry introduced the basic steps of the planned testing.

Teachers trust conspiracy media, they think the government is not handling the pandemic well

One-third of teachers think the coronavirus vaccination is a preparation for implanting chips, recent poll shows.

The school in Trenčianske Stankovce.

Ombudswoman, summer festival and a scientist. The awards for sustainable development have been granted

The Pontis Foundation awarded organisations, institutions and individuals for the second time.

News digest: Security Council will meet to discuss nationwide testing

Overview of news from Monday, October 19, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič announcing some details about nationwide testing on October 18.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)