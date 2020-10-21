How many people were infected in Volkswagen or U.S. Steel? Top companies mostly remain silent

Biggest employers have introduced measures, they do not want to talk about possible layoffs.

The Bratislava plant of Volkswagen maintained strict measures also in the summer. (Source: TASR)

An uncontrolled spreading of the COVID-19 infection in companies who employ thousands of people in retail, transport, or production, would mean huge losses not just for them but also for the state.

They are the biggest companies in the country, employing the highest numbers of people, which also makes them the biggest tax- and payroll-tax-payers.

The first wave of the pandemic, when several hundreds of people were infected, had a significant impact on big employers. They were closing their operation for fear of infection even if they were not ordered to, and they were counting their losses.

The second wave hits much harder: hundreds of infected people are added to the statistics on a daily basis, and the state is again putting restrictions on business.

The biggest employers in the country are reserved in sharing information about infected people among their staff, as well as future potential layoffs, and the impacts of the crisis.

A few dozen

21. Oct 2020 at 17:40 | Martina Raabová