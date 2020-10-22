Pandemic eating. Wrapped in a blanket, from a plastic bowl

Delivery and takeaway are growing in popularity after restrictions were put in place, but it is not an option for everyone.

"Everything is closed," says a woman who is looking for a place to have lunch with her colleagues in downtown Bratislava. Many of the restaurants in the Old Town are indeed locked down. Others try and work under the restrictions.

Since mid-October, restaurants must observe strict rules. They can only serve packed meals and do not have the capacity to allow clients to eat in their indoor premises.

Customers thus have three lunch options: a takeaway lunch, eating on the terrace of the restaurant, or order a food delivery.

Wrapped in a blanked

22. Oct 2020 at 16:44 | Tatiana Kapitánová