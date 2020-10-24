Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Speaker of Parliament injured in a car accident

PM Matovič informed the public about it on Saturday evening.

Boris KollárBoris Kollár (Source: TASR)

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár had a serious car accident in Bratislava.

Prime Minister Igor Matovič informed the public about it during his October 24 evening press conference.

"Let's keep our fingers crossed that these people do not suffer great consequences to their health," Matovic said.

Kollár, his driver and his bodyguard suffered injuries. The driver did not violate any traffic rules, Matovič said.

More updates coming as soon as available.

24. Oct 2020 at 18:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

