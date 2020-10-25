Items in shopping cart: View
Pilot nationwide testing is over

Pilot nationwide testing is over

The prime minister and the defence minister consider the pilot testing successful.

Zázrivá, the Dolný Kubín districtZázrivá, the Dolný Kubín district (Source: TASR)

The pilot nationwide testing in the hardest-hit regions of Slovakia ended on October 25.

Altogether 136,904 people were tested by 17:00 on October 25. 5,298 people (3.87 percent) had positive results.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said the testing went better than expected.

"People were very responsible," he said, adding that he hopes the nationwide testing scheduled for the following two weekends will be problem-free

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) was also pleased with the testing and praised the army for organising it well.

25. Oct 2020 at 20:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

