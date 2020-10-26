Extension of the tram line deeper into Bratislava’s Petržalka is closer to completion

After completion, passengers will be able to go from the very end of Petržalka to the city centre in 10 minutes.

While trams began to run across the Danube River over the Old Bridge to Bratislava’s Petržalka in the spring of 2016, the plan to extend the line deeper into the borough is only now becoming more tangible. Bratislava city council finally announced a public tender for the construction of the extension last week.

“The tram will secure public transport in Petržalka more directly than buses, thanks to the fact that it will be faster,” said Katarína Rajčanová, spokesperson of Bratislava, as cited in the press release. “It will allow passengers to get from the end of the Lúky district to Šafárikovo Square in about 10 minutes.”

The 4.2 km extension of the tram line will start at Bosákova Street and end at Janíkov Dvor. The city council estimates the costs at €90.6 million without VAT. It expects to complete the tender in September 2021 and construction is expected to last 27 months. Since the capital city wants to use EU funds for this project, trams are expected to start operating on this stretch by December 2023 at the latest.

The construction of the tram line from Bosákova Street to Janíkov Dvor was originally planned for the years 2018-2020.

The tram line will follow the corridor originally allocated for the metro, which has never been constructed in Bratislava. It will be lined with a band of greenery and a cycle path.

The city plan is that tram Nr 3 will continue to serve this route with a gradual increase in its capacity.

“We predict that as many as 30,000 passengers will be using this tram line in each direction by 2030,” said Rajčanová.

26. Oct 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff