Economy Minister Sulík is the most trustworthy cabinet member

The environment and justice ministers are also highly trusted, according to the latest Focus poll.

Economy Minister and chair of the junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) Richard Sulík is the most trustworthy member of the cabinet.

He was picked by as much as 47.4 percent of people. On the other hand, people distrust PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) the most, with only 31.3 percent trusting him and 67.1 percent distrusting him.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by the private TV Markíza between October 7 and 15 on 1,014 respondents.

The poll was administered during the ongoing dispute between the two politicians over whether some businesses, like restaurants and fitness centres, need to be closed down to contain the coronavirus.

Environment and justice ministers also popular

The poll also shows that the second most trustworthy member of the cabinet is Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) with 46.4 percent, followed by Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) with 44.8 percent.

They are highly trusted among the voters of their respective parties, but also the supporters of other political subjects, the Sme daily wrote.

The cabinet members with the lowest trust include OĽaNO ministers Natália Milanová of the culture department who is trusted by 30.7 percent of those polled, followed by Ján Mičovský of the agriculture department with 29.9 percent. The least trusted cabinet member is Deputy PM Štefan Holý of Sme Rodina with 20.4 percent.

The second most distrusted cabinet member, after Matovič, is Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) with 61.1 percent distrust. She is followed by Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) with 57 percent.

Which voters support Sulík and Matovič?

The poll also suggests that Sulík enjoys the trust of mostly jobless people or those working in households and those on maternity leave (68.5 percent), creative professionals (64.4 percent), and liberal voters (63.3 percent).

On the other hand, Hungarians (61.5 percent), Smer voters (68.9 percent), the supporters of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) (76.9 percent), and the inhabitants of Košice Region (63.9 percent) trust him the least.

Matovič is supported mostly by OĽaNO voters (93.4 percent), but also the voters of non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia (47.8 percent), and the voters of SaS, Za Ľudí and Sme Rodina (45 percent).

On the other hand, he is trusted the least by voters living in the towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants, i.e. Košice and Bratislava (71.1 percent), as well as people with a basic education (75.2 percent), ĽSNS voters (88.9 percent), and Hlas voters (91.3 percent).

26. Oct 2020 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff