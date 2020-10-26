Coronavirus cancels buses to Vienna

RegioJet and FlixBus temporarily stop their buses, while Slovak Lines plans no changes for now.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The second pandemic wave is already affecting the bus connections between Slovakia and Austria.

Czech private carrier RegioJet stopped the buses operating between Bratislava and Vienna, citing both the pandemic and the slump in passengers on October 26. For now, the buses will not operate until November 15.

“We’ll monitor the situation and we’ll restore the connections as soon as possible,” said Aleš Ondrůj, RegioJet spokesperson, as quoted by the TASR newswire. Passengers affected by the decision can ask for a refund.

The current train connections from Slovakia to the Czech Republic and back will not be affected, he added.

FlixBus stops buses, too

Related article Here's where you can fly from Slovakia during the pandemic Read more

Another carrier, FlixBus, has confirmed a temporary stop to the buses running between the two capitals. The reason is to minimise the economic impacts as there has been a drop in passengers.

“We’re monitoring the situation and responding to the changes of security measures and the demand,” said its senior PR manager Martina Čmielová, as quoted by TASR.

The company will contact the passengers affected by the decision.

Slovak Lines with no changes

Another bus services operator, the Slovak Lines company, said that it will continue operating the buses running between Bratislava and Vienna.

Currently, there are eight buses dispatched every two hours.

“Until there are restrictions issued by the respective bodies, we’ll continue operating the connections,” said Pavol Labant, head of Slovak Lines, as quoted by TASR.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

26. Oct 2020 at 17:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff