Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Senate voted STU rector down. They also cite fake news website

The session of the Academic Senate proposed that Rector Fikar be dismissed. Police called to the university as well.

Miroslav FikarMiroslav Fikar (Source: TASR)

The academic senate of the Slovak University of Technology has proposed recalling Rector Miroslav Fikar. The proposal has yet to be approved by the education minister and the president.

The vote against Fikar came on the heels of a one-year-long conflict at the university concerning the future of the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technologies (FIIT).

Related articleFormer dean who was fired: I should have left abroad 20 years ago Read more 

Academic Senate President Marián Peciar reproached the rector during the discussion about the dismissal that he did not support FIIT Dean Ivan Kotuliak. The new dean had been at the centre of the conflict at FIIT for months, which eventually led to the departure of more than 30 teachers.

The faculty, often dubbed one of the best in the country, has subsequently seen a drop in the number of students who registered for studies. Even those who do not support Rector Fikar admit that the conflict around FIIT has harmed the whole university. They blame the rector rather than Dean Kotuliak for the conflict.

"I consider the motion for dismissal as fabricated," the rector said during the discussion on Monday.

An attempt to destroy the faculty?

Head of the Academic Senate of STU, Peciar, reproached the rector for not intervening against the activities of the dissatisfied staff.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Oct 2020 at 11:50  | Zuzana Kovačič Hanzelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Dozens of people die of COVID every day. A drop not expected for at least two weeks

People who would otherwise survive may die of other serious diagnoses due to the epidemic.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia orders a curfew and embarks on its COVID experiment

High turnout in testing in four northern districts, decision awaited on extending the project to the nation. Prison for a prominent prosecutor and parliament's speaker injured.

Waiting for the results of COVID tests during the pilot phase of the nationwide testing in the town of Nižná in Orava, northern Slovakia.

We’re satisfied with pilot testing, politicians say

Nearly 141,000 people took part.

The testing site in Nižná, the Tvrdošín district.

Mountain resorts Jasná and High Tatras temporarily closed

They could reopen on November 6 if the situation improves.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)