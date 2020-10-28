Curfew might end on November 15

The date has been approved by the central crisis staff.

The curfew in Slovakia might last until November 15.

The date has been approved by the central crisis staff, too. However, it may change based on how the situation will develop, the TASR newswire reported.

The curfew in Slovakia came into force on October 24. There are several exceptions in place, like testing, going to work, accompanying children to school, visiting the doctor, caring for a close person, attending the funeral of a close person, visiting the closest shop selling foodstuffs or a pharmacy, testing, taking out pets within a perimeter of 100 m from your place of residence, caring for farm animals, visiting the post office, bank, insurance company, dry cleaner, petrol station or getting a car serviced.

It is also possible to go out into nature, but only within your district, or go out between 1:00 and 5:00.

The conditions in the four districts that have been hit the hardest (Námestovo, Tvrdošín, Dolný Kubín and Bardejov) are stricter for those without a negative test result.

For now, the curfew is in place until November 1, with the possibility of prolonging it, TASR wrote.

28. Oct 2020 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff