Slovaks have unravelled the secret of a lost Mayan painting

The ancient mural was destroyed nearly a century ago.

In the picture: Teotihuacan administrator called K´ihnich Mo´(f1) and the king (f2) known as the Carrier of the Sun. (Source: Jakub Špoták)

Experts from Slovakia have unravelled the secret of a near forgotten Mayan painting, which was destroyed by the forces of nature shortly after its discovery in the 1930s in the city of Uaxactun in present-day Guatemala.

Only old photographs of the work of art and an incorrectly redrawn copy have been preserved.

Since no one could decipher the message the painting was meant to deliver, the photos and the drawing were put in the archive where they lay forgotten but as soon as mayologists from Slovakia had managed to digitise the 1,600 year old painting, they also succeeded in reading it.

It portrays the ritual consecration of a young prince and his accession to the throne.

29. Oct 2020 at 11:00 | Matúš Beňo