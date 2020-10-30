Hospitals in the north are overwhelmed, Žilina worst off

Bojnice Hospital says they will not be able to treat patients who need surgical care if they reserve more beds for COVID patients.

Hospitals servicing the hardest-hit regions, mostly in northern Slovakia, are reporting problems treating both COVID patients and those with other diagnoses.

The Žilina Faculty Hospital worries it will need to apply "military medicine". The hospital in Bojnice has warned that if they need to reprofile more beds for COVID patients, they will not be able to perform surgery for the several hundreds of inhabitants of the region it normally covers, the Sme daily reported.

As of Thursday, October 29, Slovakia reported over 1,200 patients in hospitals with COVID-19.

Žilina mentions military medicine

The daily addressed 16 hospitals, mostly in the north of Slovakia, and reports that the situation is "serious". Based on the ministry order, all hospitals in Žilina and Prešov regions must reserve 20 percent of their beds for coronavirus patients. The problem, however, is the lack of staff rather than the lack of free beds.

30. Oct 2020 at 11:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff